Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way.
Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.
That all changed Thursday night, when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens to suffer their third straight defeat and fall to 3-5 on the season.
Curran: The clock is ticking on Mac Jones' turnaround
Here's some historical context behind Brady's struggles with the Bucs' this season:
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Statistically, Brady put up respectable numbers Thursday night, completing 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions. He also made several impressive throws, including a pair of deep balls to Mike Evans and a missile to Chris Godwin over the middle.