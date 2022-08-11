Tom Brady Reacts to James White's Retirement With High Praise for Patriots RB

'Perfect career:' Brady lauds James White after RB's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Few can appreciate James White's importance to the New England Patriots more than Tom Brady.

Brady spent six seasons with the versatile running back in New England from 2014 to 2019, winning three Super Bowl titles in that span. White played an instrumental role in the greatest Super Bowl comeback in NFL history, catching 14 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown while rushing for the game-winning TD in overtime against the Atlanta Falcons. While Brady was named Super Bowl MVP, he gave the truck he earned as a prize to White in honor of his contributions.

So, when White announced his NFL retirement Thursday, Brady was quick to chime in with praise for his former Foxboro security blanket.

Instagram/@tombrady

"Teammate, champion, football player through and through," Brady wrote on his Instagram story. "Congrats on the perfect career @sweetfeet."

Brady currently is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to personal reasons, but he still took the time to pay tribute to White on Thursday. That's no surprise, as only Julian Edelman (425) caught more passes from Brady than White (320) while the duo was together in New England.

In fact, Brady's Bucs reportedly courted White as a free agent in 2021 before White re-signed with the Patriots -- a sign of how highly the five-time Super Bowl MVP views his former running back.