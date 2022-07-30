Trevor Story Injury: Red Sox Star Has Hairline Fracture in Wrist

Trevor Story's new injury diagnosis reveals wrist hairline fracture originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will be without their starting second baseman for longer than anticipated, it appears.

Trevor Story has a small hairline fracture in his right wrist, manager Alex Cora revealed Saturday. He won't swing a bat for the next 10 to 14 days, and his recovery timeline beyond that is unclear.

Story has been sidelined since July 12, when he was hit in the right hand by a Corey Kluber sinker. Initial X-rays on Story's hand and wrist came back negative, sparking optimism that his time on the injured list would be brief.

But the 29-year-old had a follow-up exam with a hand specialist Friday that revealed the hairline fracture.

"The treatment doesn’t change," Cora told reporters Saturday, via MLB.com's Ian Browne. "It’s kind of like we treat it the same way we’ve been doing. Basically like a sprain. But the only thing we have to do now is shut him down swinging-wise for probably a week and a half and see where we’re at."

The Red Sox have won just three of their last 14 games since losing Story, who was hitting .221 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs prior to his injury.

The power-hitting second baseman is one of many starters on Boston's injured list -- including Chris Sale, Rafael Devers, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and Kiké Hernandez -- as the team ponders whether to buy or sell ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline.