red sox

Trevor Story, Matt Strahm Exit Tuesday's Game Vs. Rays With Injuries

By Justin Leger

Story, Strahm exit Tuesday's game vs. Rays with injuries originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The injury bug continues to bite the Boston Red Sox ahead of the MLB All-Star break.

Second baseman Trevor Story and reliever Matt Strahm exited Tuesday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays with injuries. Story suffered a right-hand contusion during his second at-bat of the game in the fifth inning. He was drilled in the hand by Rays starter Corey Kluber while swinging at an inside pitch.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Strahm suffered a left-wrist contusion after being struck by a comebacker off the bat off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia. Both players will receive X-rays after the game.

The Red Sox are limping into the All-Star break with several players currently on the injured list. Left-hander Chris Sale finally made his season debut on Tuesday night, but other key players such as Nathan Eovaldi, Garrett Whitlock, Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Christian Arroyo, and Kiké Hernandez remain on the IL.

Fortunately for Boston, Eovaldi and Whitlock are expected to return later this week.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

BOSTON 48 mins ago

Bicyclist Hit by Truck in Boston

interstate 89 56 mins ago

Wrong-Way Driver Nearly Hits Trooper's Cruiser on I-89 in NH, Police Say

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us