Two Bruins Weddings in One Weekend: Who Went to Rask's, Hall's Celebrations?

Two Bruins weddings, one weekend: Who went to Rask's and Hall's celebrations? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Bruins fans are patiently waiting for any news about Pavel Zacha's contract arbitration, David Pastrnak's potential extension and the rumored return of David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron.

Meanwhile, Bruins players young and old, have been enjoying themselves this summer.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The last few days featured two weddings for the Bruins family, both of which were well-documented on social media. Retired goalie and current Bruins brand ambassador Tuukka Rask celebrated his marriage to Jasmiina Nikkila in Capri, Italy. Boston's star winger Taylor Hall married Rachel Rush in Toronto.

Rask's wedding featured many past Bruins, including Calgary Flames' Milan Lucic, retired Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller, St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug, retired Bruins forward Shawn Thornton, and retired Bruins defenseman and current Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid. Former Bruin and current Anaheim Ducks defenseman John Moore was also at the wedding.

Brad Marchand and Charlie McAvoy were seen dancing at the wedding despite their surgeries earlier this summer. Bergeron and Krejci were also at Rask's wedding.

Lucic, Thornton, Bergeron, Krejci, McQuaid and Marchand all won the Stanley Cup with Rask on the 2010-11 Bruins.

Charlie Coyle, Nick Foligno and Jake DeBrusk were all seen at Hall's ceremony. Erik Haula, who was traded to the New Jersey Devils earlier this summer, and Curtis Lazar, who signed as a free agent with the Vancouver Canucks, were also present. Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel was pictured at Hall's wedding, too.

According to Coyle's fiance Danielle Hooper on Instagram, the summer of Bruins weddings will continue in just 10 days when the couple exchanges their own vows.

The 2022 Bruins offseason has been full of questions about the direction of the organization and what the future holds.

One thing is for sure, though. The love for the Spoked-B runs deep, considering many of the guests at both weddings no longer play for the team.