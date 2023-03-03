Tyler Bertuzzi ‘Very Happy' to Join ‘Special Group' With Bruins

Bertuzzi 'very happy' to join 'special group' with Bruins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Being moved to a new team before Friday's 3 p.m. ET NHL trade deadline was always a possibility for Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Detroit Red Wings have lost four straight games, causing them to slip in the Eastern Conference standings. They are five points out of the second wild card playoff spot as of Friday afternoon.

Bertuzzi also is in the final year of his contract and able to become an unrestricted free agent in the summer. Instead of losing the 28-year-old left wing for nothing in free agency, the Red Wings did well to get a couple assets for him.

The Red Wings sent him to the Boston Bruins on Thursday in exchange for a 2024 first-round pick (top-10 protected) and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Bertuzzi arrived in Boston on Thursday night and skated with the team for the first time during Friday's optional practice.

He knew that being traded could happen given the situation in Detroit.

"I had an idea that it was coming. I just didn't know when or where," Bertuzzi told reporters. "I'm very, very happy that it's here."

🎥 Tyler Bertuzzi on being traded to the #NHLBruins: "I had an idea that it was coming. I just didn't know when or where. I'm very, very happy that it's here...grateful for this opportunity." pic.twitter.com/I8Dg946Gb3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 3, 2023

Bertuzzi is expected to make his Bruins debut on Saturday at TD Garden when they host an improved New York Rangers squad that recently acquired top-six forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane.

"I'm excited. I'm grateful for this opportunity," Bertuzzi said. "I had an idea I was going to get traded. Didn't know where, but I'm very happy it's here, and I'm looking forward to getting going."

It's been a painful season for Bertuzzi. He's played in just 29 games because of some bad injury luck.

"It was tough. I broke my one hand in the second game of the season," Bertuzzi explained. "I came back, and seven games later I broke my other hand. It's kinda been a tough season. Once I got back, I kind of got into the groove of things and I'm feeling a lot better now."

The Bruins offer Bertuzzi a good opportunity to not only play, but showcase his talents for a new contract in the offseason. Injuries to left wingers Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno could result in Bertuzzi getting plenty of ice time on the third/fourth lines.

"Obviously a special group here," Bertuzzi said. "I've met most of the guys here today, coaches too. It'll take me a little bit to get used to everyone, but I'm excited to just play."