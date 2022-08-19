Patriots

Tyquan Thornton Injury: Latest Update on Patriots Rookie WR's Shoulder

Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was ruled out in the fourth quarter with a shoulder issue

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots weren't able to escape Friday night's preseason game against the Carolina Panthers without an injury to a key player on offense.

Thornton had one reception for 13 yards, and he took plenty of contact on that play as safety Sean Chandler and linebacker Brandon Smith made the tackle. It's not clear if that's when the injury occurred. 

The severity of Thornton's injury is not yet known. 

The 2022 second-round draft pick out of Baylor has impressed in training camp and could play a meaningful role in the offense during the regular season. He also caught a touchdown pass in last week's preseason opener versus the New York Giants.

