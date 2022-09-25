Unflattering Stat Sums Up Josh McDaniels' Rough Start With Raiders

Unflattering stat sums up McDaniels' rough start with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Is Josh McDaniels' seat with the Las Vegas Raiders already starting to heat up?

The Raiders entered the 2022 NFL season with lofty expectations after hiring McDaniels to be their head coach. Things haven't gone as planned for the ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator as Vegas' Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans brought its record to 0-3.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, McDaniels had a lengthy closed-door conversation with Raiders owner Mark Davis before speaking to the media.

"Nobody likes losing. We all feel shi--y," McDaniels told reporters after the 24-22 defeat.

With the loss, McDaniels is the third full-time Raiders head coach to go 0-3 to begin their tenure with the organization. Jon Gruden (2018, 0-3) and Art Shell (2006, 0-5) were the previous two coaches with equally rough starts.

Despite all of his accolades as an offensive coordinator, McDaniels hasn't been able to find success as an NFL head coach. The 46-year-old was fired by the Denver Broncos in the middle of his second season in 2010. Sunday's loss to Tennessee makes him 5-20 in his last 25 games as a head coach.

McDaniels will look to earn his first Raiders win next Sunday when the Broncos come to town.