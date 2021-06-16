New England Patriots

Vince Wilfork's Son Charged With Stealing Super Bowl Rings

By Justin Leger

Wilfork's son charged with stealing dad's Super Bowl rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The son of New England Patriots great Vince Wilfork has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including two Super Bowl rings.

Nbc Sports Boston

Jayson Tatum Jun 15

Celtics' Jayson Tatum to Play for Team USA in Tokyo Olympics

Boston Bruins Jun 10

Bruins Eliminated From Playoffs in 6-2 Loss to Islanders

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, The Galveston Daily News reported Tuesday.

Vince Wilfork had reported several items of jewelry as missing on May 10. In addition to the two Patriots Super Bowl rings, he was missing two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring he won with the Miami Hurricanes. The police complaint released by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office also states Wilfork was missing expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

A Patriots fan alerted Wilfork earlier this year that a person had been offering the rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia group. Wilfork was able to contact the individual who claimed to own the rings, and that person said he bought the jewelry from Holmes-Wilfork in May 2020 for $62,000.

Holmes-Wilfork has since been released on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

New England PatriotsSuper BowlVince Wilfork
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us