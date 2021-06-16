Vince Wilfork's Son Charged With Stealing Super Bowl Rings

Wilfork's son charged with stealing dad's Super Bowl rings originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The son of New England Patriots great Vince Wilfork has been charged with stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of property from his father, including two Super Bowl rings.

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, 23, was arrested May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, The Galveston Daily News reported Tuesday.

Vince Wilfork had reported several items of jewelry as missing on May 10. In addition to the two Patriots Super Bowl rings, he was missing two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring he won with the Miami Hurricanes. The police complaint released by the Galveston County District Attorney's Office also states Wilfork was missing expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings.

A Patriots fan alerted Wilfork earlier this year that a person had been offering the rings for sale in an online sports memorabilia group. Wilfork was able to contact the individual who claimed to own the rings, and that person said he bought the jewelry from Holmes-Wilfork in May 2020 for $62,000.

Holmes-Wilfork has since been released on a $300,000 bond.