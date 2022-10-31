WATCH: Belichick Gets Huge Ovation in Locker Room After Milestone 325th Win

Watch: Belichick gets huge ovation in locker room after milestone win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots refused to let Bill Belichick avoid the spotlight Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

New England's 22-17 victory over the New York Jets gave Belichick his 325th win as an NFL head coach, passing Chicago Bears legend George Halas for second on the league's all-time coaching wins list (including playoffs).

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That's a pretty big accomplishment -- pretty big that Patriots owner Robert Kraft heaped praise on Belichick in the locker room after the game before giving him the game ball.

The Patriots tweeted a video of the moment, but the best part came at around the 1:10 mark, when Belichick's players gave him a length ovation that forced the head coach to quiet the team down so he could give a brief speech.

Two special moments for two incredible milestones.



Inside the locker room during today’s game ball presentations. pic.twitter.com/nSYh6W93Q3 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 31, 2022

"I told you, and it's the truth now: Players win 'em. Players win games," Belichick said. "Glad we have a lot of good players on this team."

The Patriots then gave Belichick a celebratory water bottle shower, with veteran safety Devin McCourty leading the charge.

New England has had its fair share of ups and downs this season, and some questioned how much buy-in Belichick has on his team after Monday's brutal loss to the Chicago Bears. Winning cures all, however, and the Patriots seemed fully supportive of their head coach Sunday as he added another accomplishment to his remarkable legacy.