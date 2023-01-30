Watch: Belichick gets involved with on-field coaching at Shrine Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick is getting his money's worth in Las Vegas this week, it appears.

The New England Patriots' coaching staff is assigned to coach Team West in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl, which showcases some of the best senior college football players in the country. That means Belichick is out in Vegas with several Patriots staffers, and while he's technically serving in a "supervisory role," he's been far from a bystander.

According to those on the scene, Belichick has been very hands-on at Senior Bowl practices, giving several players extended on-field coaching. Here are a few clips of the head coach in his element: