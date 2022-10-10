Patriots

Watch Bill Belichick, Matthew Slater Deliver Speeches After Patriots Beat Lions

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Scenes from Patriots locker room after win over Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

On Sunday, the New England Patriots got to celebrate a victory in the comfort of their own locker room for the first time this season.

Their first win of the year at Gillette Stadium was a 29-0 rout of the Detroit Lions. It was a dominant performance for New England in all three phases of the game. The defense shut out the league's top-scoring offense, running back Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 161 yards, and rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe once again stepped up in Mac Jones' absence.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patriots Talk: THE AFTERMATH: The climb begins? Patriots blow out Lions behind Bailey Zappe | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

A proud Bill Belichick addressed his team in the locker room after the game.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

politics 19 hours ago

Subscribe to the Countdown to Decision 2022 Podcast!

wallethub 32 mins ago

New England Has 5 of the 10 Safest Cities in America, New Ranking Shows

"The big thing here, we played the game the way we wanted to play it," Belichick said in a video posted to the Patriots' Twitter account. "So, good ball security. Rhamondre (Stevenson), 160 yards. Number one in scoring, shutout. Shutout. Six fourth-down stops. It's all about us, fellas."

Team captain Matthew Slater also delivered a speech to his fired-up teammates.

"First of all, Zapp & Roger (Bailey Zappe). Appreciate you today, young man," Slater said. "Rhamondre, that's a great job. But it wouldn't have happened without the boys up front. How do we feel about that shutout, though?"

And of course, it wouldn't be a Slater speech without an "Awwww, yeah!"

Watch the celebration inside the Patriots locker room below:

Perhaps a demolition of the lowly Lions is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Patriots, who improved to 2-3 on the campaign. They'll look to bring the momentum from the victory with them on their Week 6 trip to Cleveland.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us