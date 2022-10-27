WATCH: Brad Marchand Scores Two Goals in First Game Back With Bruins

WATCH: Brad Marchand scores twice in first game back with B's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand is back like he never left.

The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He added another goal in the third period to widen Boston's lead.

Marchy Mania has resumed. pic.twitter.com/MKEzHEBdJt — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 28, 2022

Marchand also contributed with an assist on Charlie Coyle's first-period goal. The four-time All-Star's return adds even more firepower to a red-hot Bruins team that entered Thursday's game with a 6-1 record.

Boston won't have Marchand when it travels to Columbus for Friday's game vs. the Blue Jackets. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday that Marchand will not play back-to-backs for the time being.

Marchand led the Bruins in scoring last season with 80 points (32 goals and 48 assists).