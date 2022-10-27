Bruins

WATCH: Brad Marchand Scores Two Goals in First Game Back With Bruins

The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Brad Marchand scores twice in first game back with B's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Brad Marchand is back like he never left.

The Boston Bruins winger, who underwent surgery on both hips in May, returned to the ice for Thursday night's game vs. the Detroit Red Wings. He quickly made his presence felt with a goal in the second period to put the B's up 2-0.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Bruins, Flyers, Canucks rank among biggest surprises, disappointments so far

He added another goal in the third period to widen Boston's lead.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

To Catch a Contractor

‘Do Your Job': Consumers Who Lost Thousands of Dollars Want Contractor Held Accountable

Futbol y Soccer

He's Been to the World Cup. What Omar González Thinks of the US Team in 2022

Marchand also contributed with an assist on Charlie Coyle's first-period goal. The four-time All-Star's return adds even more firepower to a red-hot Bruins team that entered Thursday's game with a 6-1 record.

Boston won't have Marchand when it travels to Columbus for Friday's game vs. the Blue Jackets. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said Thursday that Marchand will not play back-to-backs for the time being.

Marchand led the Bruins in scoring last season with 80 points (32 goals and 48 assists).

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

BruinsBOSTONNHLBrad Marchand
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us