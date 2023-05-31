WATCH: Celtics President Brad Stevens' End-Of-Season Press Conference

WATCH: C's president Brad Stevens' end-of-season press conference originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2023 NBA Finals begin Thursday with the Miami Heat taking on the Denver Nuggets. Miami punched its ticket to the Finals on Monday with its dominant Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics.

With Banner 18 on hold for at least another year, the Celtics enter a potentially franchise-altering offseason. The No. 1 storyline this summer is the future of Jaylen Brown, who's eligible for a $ 295 million supermax contract after making second-team All-NBA. Will Boston pay the two-time All-Star after his rough Eastern Conference Finals performance?

Another hot topic with the offseason underway is coach Joe Mazzulla's job security. And if he does return for next season, who will serve on his staff?

Celtics president Brad Stevens likely will address these questions and more while reflecting on the team's 2022-23 campaign during his end-of-season press conference. You can watch it below when it begins Thursday, June 1 at 12 p.m. ET.