Watch Derek Forbort Take Down Jimmy Vesey in Bruins-Rangers Fight

Watch Forbort take down Vesey in exciting Bruins-Rangers fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- It took about 10 minutes or so but the rivalry between the Bruins and Rangers came alive in the first period of Saturday's showdown at TD Garden.

Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba leveled Bruins forward Tomas Nosek with a huge hit, which immediately drew a response from newly acquired B's forward Garnet Hathaway.

The Rangers dressed just five defensemen for this game, so New York forward Jimmy Vesey essentially took one for the team and fought Boston defenseman Derek Forbort near center ice. Forbort, with a clear size and strength advantage, made quick work of the former Harvard star.

Trouba's hit on Nosek leads to Forbot dropping the gloves with Vesey. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zm2CeklQK7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 4, 2023

The Bruins went on the power play because there was a delayed interference call before all of this action took place. Boston failed to score with the man advantage, but Charlie Coyle scored late in the period and the B's took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

After Saturday, the Bruins and Rangers won't meet again this season unless it's in the Eastern Conference final during the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Boston won the first two matchups earlier this season.