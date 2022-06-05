Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Draymond Green Scuffle During NBA Finals Game 2

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Jaylen, Draymond get into it during Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Things got chippy between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Toward the end of the first half, C's swingman Jaylen Brown was fouled on a 3-point attempt by Warriors forward Draymond Green. The two got tangled up after the play, leading to a brief scuffle in which both players had to be held back.

Watch the sequence below:

Green received a technical foul earlier in the game following a dust-up with Grant Williams. He was not given a tech for the incident with Brown, who stepped to the line for three free-throw attempts.

The Warriors clearly made an effort to be more physical after dropping Game 1 to the C's at home. Boston is looking to take a commanding 2-0 series lead before heading back to TD Garden for Game 3 on Wednesday.

