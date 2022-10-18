WATCH: Jaylen Brown Speaks on Bill Russell's Legacy Before Celtics Vs. 76ers

WATCH: Jaylen Brown speaks on Bill Russell's legacy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics took a moment to pay tribute to the late Bill Russell before Tuesday night's season opener vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

C's star Jaylen Brown addressed the TD Garden crowd with powerful words describing Russell's legacy. Here was his full statement:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Bill Russell was a great man. But what did that mean? What defined his greatness? Who he was as a mentor, a father, a member of his community. Most certainly his 11 championships here in Boston, both playing and coaching. But undoubtedly, Bill Russell was a great man for what and who he stood for.

During the peak of racial tension in our society, he represented a type of nobility and honor that transcended sports. The amount of respect he receives from his people will live on eternally, and I'm grateful to be able to shake his hand. He was a true champion both on and off the floor and our gratitude is endless.

I started off by saying Bill Russell is a great man. In closing, Bill Russell was the greatest of men and the NBA, this organization, this world was very lucky to have him. May he rest in peace.

Jaylen Brown speaks about what Bill Russell means to the Celtics, the NBA & the world 💚 pic.twitter.com/HBPkMJzVFE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) October 18, 2022

Brown delivered his speech from the "6" near Boston's bench, which was painted on the parquet to honor Russell. The Celtics also debuted their 2022-23 City Edition jerseys as a tribute to the legend, who collaborated with the team and the NBA to develop the uniforms.