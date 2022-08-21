WATCH: Jayson Tatum Shines at Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am

WATCH: Jayson Tatum shines at CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Jayson Tatum was among several stars to participate in Saturday's CrawsOver Pro-Am event run by former NBA guard Jamal Crawford. The Boston Celtics star put on a show for the many fans in attendance at Seattle Pacific University.
Tatum drilled five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points. The 24-year-old also showed off his playmaking ability with a couple of highlight-reel assists, including one on an alley-oop to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Watch some of the big moments from Tatum's night below:
Making Tatum's performance even more impressive is it came in limited action. The pro-am had to be cut short just before halftime due to on-court condensation.
Nonetheless, Tatum had a blast showing out in front of the Seattle crowd.
"SEATTLE!! Appreciate the love atmosphere was crazy!! Hate it had to end that way. I truly appreciate y’all fr! I’ll be back and make sure I bring Deuce with me!" he wrote on Twitter after the event.
Ex-Celtic Isaiah Thomas also was in attendance for the CrawsOver Pro-Am along with Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and NBA rookies Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, MarJon Beauchamp, and Tari Eason.