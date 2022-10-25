Patriots

WATCH: Did Mac Jones' Interception Vs. Bears Hit ESPN's SkyCam Wire?

By Justin Leger

Mac Jones' ugly interception in Monday night's 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears led to him being benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe. But upon further review, Jones may not be the only one to blame for the pass landing in the opponent's hands.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed posted a video of the football appearing to make contact with ESPN's SkyCam wire. While it's unclear just how much -- if at all -- the contact altered the ball's direction, the Patriots could have challenged the play. If officials determined it indeed touched the SkyCam wire, the ball would have been ruled dead with the down replayed.

Watch the video below and judge for yourself:

The NFL rulebook states, "if a loose ball in play strikes a video board, guide wire, sky cam, or any other object, the ball will be dead immediately, and the down will be replayed at the previous spot.” That's a tough break for Jones and the Patriots as the interception added more fuel to the quarterback controversy in New England.

Jones threw only six passes before Zappe took over. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick insisted Jones' performance isn't what led to his benching and the team planned to use both QBs, but some players were caught off guard by the sudden switch.

Regardless, the Patriots don't have time to dwell on Jones' interception and the events that followed at Gillette Stadium. They have plenty to straighten out heading into their Week 8 divisional matchup vs. the New York Jets.

