Watch Matthew Slater Deliver Important Message to Patriots After Win Vs. Browns

WATCH: Slater delivers important message to Patriots after win vs. Browns

The New England Patriots were in a pretty good mood after Sunday's Week 6 game against the Cleveland Browns, and who could blame them?

They beat the Browns 38-15 with strong performances from rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, running back Rhamondre Stevenson, rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and pretty much the entire defense.

The victory moved the Patriots back to the .500 mark at 3-3 -- an impressive turnaround after going 1-3 through the first four games.

It was all smiles in the locker room following the win. But the most important words came from Matthew Slater, who told his teammates to never lose their love for the game and don't take the game for granted.

Check out Slater's wise message for the group in the video below:

It’s all about the love of the game.



ICYMI: Inside the locker room during Sunday’s celebration. pic.twitter.com/9iVKeXWWQG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 18, 2022

The Patriots return to game action Monday night when they host the Chicago Bears in a Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium. Oddsmakers have already made the Patriots heavy favorites to beat the Bears and extend their win streak to three games.