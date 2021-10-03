Tom Brady

Watch Patriots Fans Greet Tom Brady With Loud Ovation During Warmups

By Nick Goss

New England Patriots fans gave Tom Brady a very warm welcome Sunday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ran onto the Gillette Stadium field for warmups ahead of the Week 4 game.

Fans broke out into a "Brady! Brady!" chant as well.

Check out the scene in the videos below:

Brady also embraced with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, too.

It's going to be a very emotional night in New England as Brady makes his much-anticipated return to Foxboro for the first time since he left the Patriots to join the Bucs as a free agent in 2020.

Despite the ovation Brady got before the game, fans booed loudly when he and the Bucs' offense took the field in the first quarter.

