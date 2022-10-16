Patriots

WATCH: Patriots Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton's First NFL Touchdown

The New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver notched the first touchdown of his NFL career during the third quarter of Sunday's game

By Justin Leger

Tyquan Thornton is officially on the board.

The New England Patriots' rookie wide receiver notched the first touchdown of his NFL career during the third quarter of Sunday's game vs. the Cleveland Browns. Fellow rookie Bailey Zappe found Thornton in the middle of the end zone for the two-yard TD.

Watch the play below:

The Patriots selected Thornton out of Baylor in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 22-year-old began the campaign on injured reserve after suffering a fractured clavicle in the preseason. He made his NFL debut in the team's Week 5 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Thornton's speed makes him a potential game-changer for the Patriots offense. He ran a 4.28 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, the third-fastest mark in the 2022 class. In four years at Baylor, Thornton tallied 143 receptions for 2,242 yards and 19 TDs.

The promising young wideout will look to carry his momentum into a Week 7 showdown vs. the Chicago Bears. The Monday Night Football matchup could mark his first official game with Mac Jones under center.

