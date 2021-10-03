Watch Patriots' Tribute Video Honoring Tom Brady Before Buccaneers Game

Watch Patriots' tribute video honoring Tom Brady before Bucs game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The New England Patriots honored Tom Brady shortly before Sunday night's Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a fitting tribute video.

There will be an emotional atmosphere at Gillette Stadium as Brady returns to Gillette Stadium for the first time since he left the Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020.

Brady took the field for warmups to loud cheers from the fans at Gillette Stadium. They also broke out a "Brady! Brady!" chant.

Shortly before kickoff, the Patriots showed a tribute video on the jumbotron highlighting some of the 44-year-old quarterback's many accomplishments during his 20-year career in New England.

Check it out in the post below:

If Brady beats the Patriots, he'll become just the fourth quarterback in history to defeat all 32 NFL teams.