WATCH: Paul Pierce Has Great Reaction to Jaylen's Huge Dunk

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Pierce has great reaction to Jaylen's huge dunk vs. Spurs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jaylen Brown made Paul Pierce proud during Sunday's Celtics-Spurs showdown at TD Garden.

Sitting courtside, Pierce watched as Brown threw down an emphatic dunk during the second quarter. The C's great was in awe of the slam, which also prompted great reactions from Boston's bench and the fans at TD Garden.

Watch below:

Brown put on a show against San Antonio on Monday night. The 26-year-old tallied a game-high 41 points on 18-of-29 shooting to go along with 13 rebounds and three assists, powering the Celtics to a 137-93 win with fellow superstar Jayson Tatum taking the night off due to injury.

