WATCH: Red Sox Prospect Triston Casas Belts First Career Homer

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Triston Casas crushes first big-league homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Triston Casas era has officially begun.

The Boston Red Sox' prized prospect notched the first home run of his MLB career during the second inning of Tuesday's game at Tropicana Field. He worked a full count against Rays starter J.T. Chargois before belting a two-run shot to right field.

Watch below:

Casas, the No. 2 ranked prospect in the Red Sox system, made his big-league debut on Sunday vs. the Texas Rangers. The 22-year-old first baseman collected his first MLB hit in a 1-for-4 day at the plate.

In 72 games this season with Triple-A Worcester, Casas slashes .273/.382/.481 with 11 homers and 38 RBI.

