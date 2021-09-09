Tom Brady

WATCH: Tom Brady Stars in New Subway Commercial During NFL Season Opener

By Jake Levin

WATCH: Tom Brady stars in new Subway commercial during NFL season opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Is bread even a part of the TB12 Method?

No matter, as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady debuted a new ad for "Freshly Baked Fragrance" during Thursday night's NFL season kickoff between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

9/11 anniversary 36 mins ago

Events in Mass. to Mark the 20th Anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

2 Brothers Killed in NH Crash, Father Expected to Survive

Brady's latest Subway ad, for an "irresistible" fragrance, "Bready," was anything but your typical fast food ad.

A voice even notes to Brady at the end of the commercial, "you don't even eat bread." 

Curran: Re-examining the skinny on the Jones-Newton competition

Nobody ever said that commercials had to make sense.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Tom BradyNew England PatriotsTampa Bay BuccaneersSubwaycommercial
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us