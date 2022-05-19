WATCH: Trevor Story Belts Three Homers for Red Sox Vs. Mariners

WATCH: Trevor Story belts three homers vs. Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story is finding his groove after a slow start to his Boston Red Sox tenure.

The All-Star infielder has heated up at the plate over the last week and that continued in Thursday's game vs. the Seattle Mariners. Story belted two-run homers in his first two at-bats of the night to single-handedly tie the game at four runs apiece, then added a three-run shot in the eighth inning.

Watch all three of Story's blasts below:

Tonight's Story Time:

3 HR

7 RBI

4 H

5 R pic.twitter.com/UAhBBJl9EW — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 20, 2022

That gives Story five homers on the season with all of them coming since May 11. He went 4-for-4 on the night with seven RBI, five runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base.