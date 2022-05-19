Boston Red Sox

WATCH: Trevor Story Belts Three Homers for Red Sox Vs. Mariners

He went 4-for-4 on the night with seven RBI, five runs scored, a walk and a stolen base

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Trevor Story belts three homers vs. Mariners originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Trevor Story is finding his groove after a slow start to his Boston Red Sox tenure.

The All-Star infielder has heated up at the plate over the last week and that continued in Thursday's game vs. the Seattle Mariners. Story belted two-run homers in his first two at-bats of the night to single-handedly tie the game at four runs apiece, then added a three-run shot in the eighth inning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Watch all three of Story's blasts below:

That gives Story five homers on the season with all of them coming since May 11. He went 4-for-4 on the night with seven RBI, five runs scored, a walk, and a stolen base.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxTrevor Story
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us