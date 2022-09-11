Week 1 takeaways: What went wrong for Patriots in loss to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: A loss to the rival Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun.

New England's offense had plenty of struggles in training camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for the Patriots, those concerns are very much alive with the regular season finally underway. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 213 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Before we look ahead to Week 2, check out our five instant takeaways from Sunday's game.

1) Offensive line is a huge issue

The offensive line got off to a horrendous start. Jones was sacked twice in the first half and pressured on several other occasions.

He also lost a fumble deep inside his own territory that the Dolphins recovered and ran into the end zone. The Patriots offensive line didn't see many blitzes in the preseason. They saw plenty against the Dolphins and consistently struggled to pick it up. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones was completely unblocked on this play and it cost New England seven points.