What Caused DeVante Parker's Sideline Spat With Troy Brown in Patriots-Browns

The New England Patriots were all smiles after routing the Cleveland Browns 38-15 at FirstEnergy Stadium. But before the Patriots piled on, things got pretty heated between wide receiver DeVante Parker and wide receivers coach Troy Brown.

After New England's opening offensive drive ended in a field goal, Parker and Brown were seen having an intense argument on the sideline, to the point where inactive running back Damien Harris and defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington had to intervene.

Troy Brown and DeVante Parker heated at one another on the sideline. Parker pulled away. Damien Harris and DeMarcus Covington trying to get Parker to calm down. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 16, 2022

So, what set Parker off on Brown? Our Patriots Insider Phil Perry shared the inside scoop from Cleveland on Tom E. Curran's Patriots Talk Podcast.

"They come back to the sideline (after the field goal), and DeVante Parker is not happy," Perry said. "Mac Jones is talking to him. Somebody else is talking to him. Troy Brown comes over, says something to DeVante Parker from afar, and DeVante Parker loses his stuff. ... Had to be pulled away."

Perry then shared what Brown said to Parker that had the wideout so incensed.

"I found out later that Troy was basically telling DeVante to chill when it came to some sort of disagreement that he had had with Browns defenders," Perry said. "So, he was talking to Browns defenders and Troy said something about, 'Hey, can we get back to the huddle? Can we get back to the sideline? Can we just focus on what we're trying to focus on?' And DeVante Parker kind of lost his stuff on Troy Brown there."

Apparently their beef was short-lived, however, as Perry noted the two "made up" and "shook hands" to bury the hatchet.

"They had a few words, it sounds like, after the fact," Perry added. "I talked to some people after the game and it sounds like they're all good."

Sideline disagreements happen all the time and aren't necessarily a sign of any rift between players and coaches. Emotions run high for players on the field, and sometimes a coach's comment can set them off in the moment.

Fortunately, it doesn't sound like there's any lingering tension between Brown and Parker, who caught four passes for a team-high 64 yards, including an acrobatic 29-yard grab on that first drive.

"That’s what happens," Parker said after the game, via NESN.com's Zack Cox. "It’s the NFL. Arguments happen. It’s football."

