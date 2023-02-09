What Celtics fans need to know about Mike Muscala after trade with Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics have finally made a move before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline.

The C's sent Justin Jackson and two second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for power forward/center Mike Muscala.

Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said. https://t.co/RvdgZJE8n8 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

Here's what Celtics fans need to know about Muscala.

Age

31

Position

Power forward/Center

Height/Weight

6-foot-11 and 240 pounds

2022-23 Stats

Muscala is averaging 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.8 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from 3-point range. He is a career 37.9 percent shooter from beyond the arc and 84.2 percent from the free throw line. Muscala's 9.4 net rating was the third-highest on the Thunder.

Contract

Muscala has a $3.5 million salary cap hit for the 2022-23 season, per Spotrac. He has a team option for the 2023-24 campaign at $3.5 million. If that option is declined, he will become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

How will he help the Celtics?

The Celtics needed depth in the frontcourt, and particularly at center. Al Horford and Robert Williams aren't likely to play both games of back-to-backs, and the C's have five more back-to-backs this season. Horford and Williams also were on the latest injury report and missed Wednesday's win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Celtics might try to limit some of their minutes over the second half of the regular season to ensure they're at full strength for the playoffs. Therefore, Muscala could get a decent amount of playing during the next two months.

Muscala can play power forward or center, and his ability to stretch the floor and knock down 3-point shots at an impressive rate (39.4 percent this season) makes him valuable in small-ball lineups. Boston's bench did not have a big man who can hit 3-pointers consistently before this trade.

Muscala is actually a pretty similar player to Danilo Gallinari. Both of them can shoot from the outside and play multiple positions, but neither player offers much defensively.

Given the cost, which was extremely low, this was a solid depth move by the Celtics. Now they just need to add a bench wing and the roster will be in great shape for the playoffs.

