What We've Learned About the Bruins One Week Into 2022-23 NHL Season

The Boston Bruins have been the most exciting team in the NHL to begin the 2022-23 season.

They have scored 21 goals in four games, including several highlight-reel plays. It's obviously a small sample size, but there's a lot to like about this B's roster. The key, of course, is playing at this level on a consistent basis.

But with three important players out of the lineup due to injuries -- Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk -- six points from four games is pretty good.

What have we learned about the Bruins over the first week of the season? Let's dive in.

1. Bruins' offensive depth is legit

This Bruins roster might be the deepest we've seen in several years.

Twelve different players have scored at least one goal and 15 players have tallied at least one point through four games. And it's not just the top-six forwards carrying most of the scoring burden, the bottom-six is chipping in plenty of offense, too (more on that below).

The top guns are producing, though.

David Krejci picked up right where he left off in 2021 and has posted five points (two goals, three assists) in four games. Jake DeBrusk had an awesome second half of last season and that momentum has been carried right into 2022-23. He has tallied five points (two goals, three assists) in three games.

Patrice Bergeron is well on his way to a 10th consecutive season of 20-plus goals. He has six points (three goals, three assists) so far. David Pastrnak continues to make his case for a rich, long-term contract extension with a team-leading eight points (three goals, five assists).

The season opener against the Capitals saw the star players deliver most of the scoring. Saturday's win over the Coyotes was highlighted by the bottom six chipping in. DeBrusk stole the show in Monday's win over the Panthers. All areas of the lineup contributed offensively in Tuesday's loss to the Panthers.

The Bruins have scored five or more goals in four straight games to begin the season. The only other time Boston has done that was 1970-71. The Bruins finished 15th in goals scored last season. At this rate, it would be shocking if they were outside the top 10 in 2022-23.

2. Jeremy Swayman needs to play much better

Swayman faced high expectations coming into the season and he has fell quite short of them so far. In fairness, he's only played two games, but his performance has been poor, to say the least.

Swayman allowed six goals -- tied for the most he's ever allowed in a single NHL game -- in a 7-5 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

"I feel like I let the boys down," Swayman told reporters postgame. "I'm going to go back to the drawing board and do whatever I can because I guarantee you I'm going to make this up."

Swayman added: "I just didn’t get in front of the puck. Lot of leaky goals. It's something that I can fix and I will."

Swayman was pulled after 40 minutes. The Bruins didn't do him any favors -- they allowed 30 scoring chances and 14 (!) high-danger chances when he was in net -- but the young goalie does need to make a few more saves in those situations when his team just isn't playing its best defensively.

The University of Maine product has allowed nine goals with a .816 save percentage in two starts. It's nowhere near time to panic, but it's clear that Linus Ullmark has an early edge in the goalie competition.

3. Bottom-six is much improved

The Bruins have lacked speed, skill and scoring production from their bottom-six in recent years. That's not likely to be the case this season.

A.J. Greer is an early candidate for best depth signing of the season. He has scored five points (three goals, two assists) in four games. His three goals are one more than he had in his first 46 career NHL games between the Avalanche and Devils over the last five years. Not only is he scoring goals, he's setting a physical tone that's contagious.

Nick Foligno also has been reborn. He scored his second goal of the campaign Tuesday, matching his total of two in 64 games last season. Charlie Coyle has three points in four games. Trent Frederic has tallied two points in three games. Jakub Lauko has played well on the fourth line, too.

The scoring production the Bruins are getting from their bottom six might be the most encouraging aspect of the season so far. If this group can be consistent producers of offense, this Bruins team will be very tough to beat come playoff time.

4. B's will be a high-scoring team under Jim Montgomery

New head coach Jim Montgomery has opened up the attack, encouraging his players to use their speed and skill to put constant pressure on opponents. Boston also has done a better job this season gaining inside ice and scoring goals in the dirty areas around the net. Bruins defensemen have been more aggressive in jumping into the attack, too.

These changes in style and approach have paid immediate dividends. The Bruins lead the league with 21 goals, while also ranking No. 4 in shots, No. 5 in shot attempts and No. 2 in high-danger chances. It's not like the Bruins are just benefiting from a hot power play, either. They also lead the league in 5-on-5 goals with 14.

The Bruins have a lot of skill up and down the lineup and, as noted above, better depth than they've had in a long time. This kind of roster, combined with a more offensive-minded coaching style, is going to produce a lot of exciting, high-scoring games.

5. Defenses lapses are a bit concerning

One danger in playing a more uptempo, attacking style is it sometimes can leave you vulnerable on the other end of the ice. The Washington Capitals took advantage of this a few times in the season opener.

The Bruins also had a couple different defensive breakdowns in last Saturday's game against the Arizona Coyotes. Boston still won 6-3, but the score should not have been that close.

The B's have allowed the ninth-most shot attempts, the 11th-most shots on net and the sixth-most goals at 5-on-5 entering Wednesday. The Bruins gave up 32 scoring chances, 14 high-danger chances and six goals at 5-on-5 in Tuesday's loss to the Senators. There's no excuse for that kind of defensive performance, even on the second night of a back-to-back.

Overall, Boston hasn't been atrocious defensively, just not the fortress we're used to seeing from this team. But it's really early in the season and Montgomery has lots of time to fix these correctable issues.