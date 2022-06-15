Why Cedric Maxwell Believes Celtics Can Bounce Back in Must-Win Game 6

Cedric Maxwell: Celtics have proven they can bounce back originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' playoff run has been defined by resiliency. They have a 7-1 record after losses in the postseason.

They'll look to make that 8-1 with the most important bounce-back win of the season Thursday night when they host the Golden State Warriors for Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The Warriors will compete for their fourth NBA championship since 2015 while the C's fight to force a Game 7.

It's far from the first time Boston has had its back against the wall, and that's exactly why Celtics great Cedric Maxwell has faith heading into the must-win matchup. He explained Wednesday on Early Edition why he sees the Celtics pulling off yet another bounce-back victory.

"This is what we've been learning about this team this year is the fact that as soon as we count them out, they play better," Maxwell said. "Did we think they were gonna go to Milwaukee and beat Milwaukee in the sixth game? Did we think that they'd lose the game against Miami, then go down to Miami (and win)?

"I think this is a very confident group. I think they know what they have to do. Do they have enough to do it? I think they do."

Maxwell expects the C's to take it to another level as they look to keep their hopes for Banner 18 alive.

"They'll come out and play like dogs," he said. "And they play like dogs because there's a desperation that they have to have now. When you corner a dog or try to take that bowl of food away from him when he's eating, you get that angry growl. They have to have that sense of urgency, and I think they will.

"I mean this is a team that has bounced back every time we've thought that they were dead, they've got up. They were like Dracula, man. They're going to get up and they're going to rise again."

Celtics-Warriors Game 6 is scheduled for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off Thursday at TD Garden.

