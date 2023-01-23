Celtics

Why Jayson Tatum Briefly Took Himself Out of Game Vs. Magic

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum gave Boston Celtics fans a scare during Monday night's loss to the Orlando Magic.

After drilling a 3-pointer in the third quarter, Tatum winced in pain while holding his right side. He purposely gave a foul to stop the clock and leave for the locker room.

Tatum missed most of the third quarter but appeared to be at full strength when he returned and finished the game. The 24-year-old addressed his brief exit after the 113-98 defeat.

"Yeah, I was just dealing with some pain in my stomach," Tatum said. "Went to go to the back, just kind of get looked at, make sure I was alright. And ultimately I was and came back."

It doesn't sound like anything serious for Tatum, who has played through nagging wrist and finger injuries this season. The wrist ailment apparently is bothersome enough for him to be considering surgery in the offseason.

Despite the injuries, Tatum scored a game-high 26 points in the losing effort. He and the C's will look to bounce back and finish the road trip strong when they take on the Miami Heat on Tuesday night.

