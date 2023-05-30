Will Celtics Make Major Changes This Offseason? Chris Mannix Weighs in

Will C's make major changes this offseason? Chris Mannix weighs in originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Another year, another disappointment for the Boston Celtics.

What once was a promising 2022-23 season came to an unceremonious end on Monday night with a loss to the No. 8 seed Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. They had a chance to make history by becoming the first NBA team ever to come back from down 0-3 in a playoff series. Instead, they were blown out in front of their home crowd, 103-84.

Predictably, the letdown loss already has prompted a number of hot takes on how the Celtics should proceed this offseason. Should they pay Jaylen Brown his $ 295 million supermax contract or trade him? Should they give Joe Mazzulla another shot or find a more experienced coach?

Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix joined Mike Felger on Boston Sports Tonight to share his take on the changes the C's could make this summer.

"I do not expect there to be any kind of seismic changes with this roster this offseason," Mannix said on Monday night. "I still fully expect the Celtics to make Jaylen Brown a max-level offer, and I expect him to ultimately sign it because quite frankly, players don't turn down those types of offers."

As for the coaching situation, Mannix expects Mazzulla to get a clean slate with his own staff.

"I think the most significant changes will come on the coaching staff of Joe Mazzulla," he said. "I do think there will be one or two assistants that decide to depart and join Ime Udoka in Houston. And I think that Mazzulla, who had really no opportunity to hand-pick guys on his own staff, will get the chance to do that.

"I would expect a guy like Stephen Silas, the former head coach at Houston, to be a top candidate to be on Joe Mazzulla's bench. There are others out there who I'm sure will come under consideration. But I think the only real changes will come on the coaching staff, not on the roster."

Mazzulla was the subject of criticism throughout the season and playoffs for his timeout management. He also took some heat for the Celtics not looking ready to play on several occasions, most notably their 26-point Game 3 loss to Miami.

Despite Mazzulla's faults, which can be attributed to his lack of head coaching experience, Mannix believes he has the full support of the Celtics' president of basketball operations.

"I've always believed that there's been and there is a measure of loyalty between Brad Stevens and Joe Mazzulla," Mannix said. "He is the closest thing that Brad has to a protege.

"Now, there may have been some pressure from above Brad Stevens to maybe make a change if this team had gotten swept in this series. But the fact they got to seven games, the fact that Jayson Tatum was hurt on the first offensive play the Celtics had, I think these are enough mitigating circumstances for even the most cynical Joe Mazzulla critic to at least give him another chance with a full coaching staff next year."

You can watch the full Boston Sports Tonight segment with Mannix and Felger below.