Patriots

Will David Andrews Play Against the Vikings on Thanksgiving?

By Nick Goss

Andrews returns to practice, reportedly wants to play through thigh injury

It takes a lot to keep New England Patriots center David Andrews off the field, whether that's practice or an actual NFL game.

The veteran offensive lineman suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's Week 11 win over the New York Jets and left the game early. There have been conflicting reports over the last 24 to 36 hours on the potential severity of the injury and how much time he might miss, if any. 

Curran: Are the Patriots 'good'? No, but at least they're interesting

Andrews returned to practice Tuesday, and according to MassLive's Mark Daniels, he wants to play through the injury if possible.

Andrews is a critical part of the Patriots offensive line, a group that has struggled throughout the season. This unit has allowed 28 sacks, including six to the New York Jets on Sunday. Andrews missed the Patriots' Week 8 and Week 9 games with a concussion. 

James Ferentz is the most likely option to start at center if Andrews misses any more games.

The Patriots are on a short week and will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road Thursday night in the third and final Thanksgiving Day game.

