Will David Andrews Play Against the Vikings on Thanksgiving?

Andrews returns to practice, reportedly wants to play through thigh injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It takes a lot to keep New England Patriots center David Andrews off the field, whether that's practice or an actual NFL game.

The veteran offensive lineman suffered a thigh injury in Sunday's Week 11 win over the New York Jets and left the game early. There have been conflicting reports over the last 24 to 36 hours on the potential severity of the injury and how much time he might miss, if any.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Andrews returned to practice Tuesday, and according to MassLive's Mark Daniels, he wants to play through the injury if possible.

#Patriots center David Andrews was out at practice today!



Andrews left Sunday's game with a leg injury, and reports surfaced he could miss several weeks, if not the rest of the season. pic.twitter.com/FRtj2f2zKj — The Camera Guys (@NBCSCameraGuys) November 22, 2022

David Andrews is incredibly tough. He suffered a thigh injury on Sunday and underwent an MRI yesterday.



Results came back and showed it was something he wanted to attempt to play through, per source. — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) November 22, 2022

Andrews is a critical part of the Patriots offensive line, a group that has struggled throughout the season. This unit has allowed 28 sacks, including six to the New York Jets on Sunday. Andrews missed the Patriots' Week 8 and Week 9 games with a concussion.

James Ferentz is the most likely option to start at center if Andrews misses any more games.

The Patriots are on a short week and will play the Minnesota Vikings on the road Thursday night in the third and final Thanksgiving Day game.