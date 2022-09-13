Will Patriots Figure Things Out? Kay Adams Preaches Patience After Week 1 Loss

Kay Adams preaches patience for Patriots after loss to Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Plenty of New England Patriots fans are in panic mode following the team's abysmal performance in the season opener. The struggling offense didn't provide much reason for optimism in the 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, it's only Week 1. A bounce-back game next week on the road against the fearsome Pittsburgh Steelers defense could be all it takes to change the narrative.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Patriots Talk: Heat is turning up on the Patriots’ offense already | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

Kay Adams is among those not ready to write off the Patriots after one regular-season loss. On Tuesday's episode of "Quick Slants" with Tom E. Curran, Adams explained why she's still in wait-and-see mode with New England.

"You've got to preach patience," Adams said. "Kendrick Bourne's gotta get involved. You've got to get DeVante Parker, you've got to get some of these guys open. Mac Jones was throwing into traffic a lot on Sunday, and it's growing pains. I expect him to be much improved. He has what it takes as a leader. And they spent so much flippin' money. ...

"A lot of New England fans that I talked to are like, 'Yeah, this is sort of what we expected and we're not gonna win a Super Bowl and that's just what it is.' Other NFL fanbases are not like this," Adams said. "Chicago, the Bears won and they think they're winning the Super Bowl. ... But there's a realistic nature going on within (the Patriots) fanbase. I just still can't count Bill Belichick out. I won't, I can't, I love (Matt) Patricia, the whole nine."

"You've got to preach patience."@heykayadams discusses her confidence level that the #Patriots will figure things out after 20-7 loss to #Miami on #QuickSlants with @tomecurran pic.twitter.com/OdYAavyvHV — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) September 13, 2022

As Adams notes, there has been a general feeling of pessimism among Pats fans entering the 2022-23 season and through Week 1. Curran believes there wouldn't be such a negative attitude toward the team if they didn't cause most of their own problems.

"People would be much more accepting of a learning curve in a bridge year for the Patriots if some of the issues they are facing weren't self-created," he said.

The Patriots' Week 2 showdown with the Steelers is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Watch the full episode of Quick Slants with Adams and Curran below: