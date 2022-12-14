Winter Classic 2023: History, Highlights of Bruins in Outdoor Games

Winter Classic 2023: Full history, highlights of Bruins in outdoor games originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Winter Classic returns to Boston on Jan. 2 when the Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second outdoor NHL game ever to be played at the iconic Fenway Park.

The Bruins won two of their three previous Winter Classic matchups and own a 3-1 overall record in outdoor games. The Penguins own a 1-1 Winter Classic record and a 2-3 outdoor game mark overall.

This matchup features two rivals with a long Stanley Cup Playoff history and plenty of star power. Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Penguins center Sidney Crosby are among the future Hall of Famers in this game.

As we get ready for another fantastic atmosphere at Fenway Park, let's take a trip down memory lane and look back at the Bruins' history in outdoor games.

2010 Winter Classic

Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers

Venue: Fenway Park

Score: 2-1 Bruins (OT)

The first outdoor game in Bruins history was a memorable one.

Bruins forward Shawn Thornton and Flyers forward Daniel Carcillo squared off in the first ever fight during a Winter Classic game. That altercation was one of the few exciting moments for the Bruins as they struggled to score against a stingy Flyers blue line.

The B's finally broke through late in the third period when Mark Recchi scored on the power play with 2:18 remaining in regulation to force overtime. Marco Sturm won it for Boston just 1:57 into the OT period when he finished off a nice pass from Patrice Bergeron.

The Flyers got their revenge in the playoffs later that season by overcoming an 0-3 deficit in the second round and beating the Bruins in Game 7 at TD Garden.

2016 Winter Classic

Opponent: Montreal Canadiens

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Score: Canadiens 5-1

The Canadiens opened the scoring just 1:14 into the first period and took a 3-0 lead into the third period before the Bruins finally got on the board with an Adam McQuaid goal. Montreal cruised to a 5-1 win in what remains the most lopsided score in the event's history.

Canadiens goaltender and Boston native Mike Condon made 27 saves in a fantastic performance.

This is the only loss the B's have suffered in an outdoor game.

2019 Winter Classic

Opponent: Chicago Blackhawks

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Score: Bruins 4-2

The Bruins and Blackhawks have played many exciting games over the last 10 years and this outdoor spectacle at the famous Notre Dame Stadium was no different.

Boston overcame deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 before scoring twice in the third period to secure a 4-2 victory. David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron both scored a power-play goal and picked up an assist.

2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe

Opponent: Philadelphia Flyers

Venue: Edgewood Tahoe Resort,

Stateline, Nevada

Score: 7-3

The Bruins played at a picturesque Lake Tahoe rink without fans and dominated the Flyers. David Pastrnak stole the show with a hat trick, while Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, John Moore and Connor Clifton all tallied two assists. Boston outshot Philly 35-19.

The Bruins have worn a lot of fantastic jerseys in these outdoor games, but none of them are better than what the team used in this matchup. The color, design and classic bear logo on the shoulder were all fantastic.

2023 Winter Classic

Opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins

Venue: Fenway Park

Score: TBD

The Bruins return to Fenway Park to play an opponent with plenty of experience in outdoor games. The Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres in a shootout at Ralph Wilson Stadium in the first ever Winter Classic in 2008. They lost 3-1 to Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals at Heinz Field in the 2011 Winter Classic.

Pittsburgh has played in three Stadium Series games, too.

2014 Stadium Series at Soldier Field : Blackhawks 5, Penguins 1

: Blackhawks 5, Penguins 1 2017 Stadium Series at Heinz Field : Penguins 4, Flyers 2

: Penguins 4, Flyers 2 2019 Stadium Series at Lincoln Financial Field: Flyers 4, Penguins 3 (OT)

The Bruins will be playing in their fifth outdoor game and fourth Winter Classic. Another victory would give the Bruins the most Winter Classic wins in history with three.