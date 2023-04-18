Wyc Grousbeck Explains Why Celtics' Playoff Mindset Reminds Him of 2008 Team

Why Celtics' playoff mindset reminds Wyc Grousbeck of 2008 team originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been 15 years since the Boston Celtics raised a banner to the TD Garden rafters. But Wyc Grousbeck believes this group has a chance to finish what it started last year.

"Unfinished Business" has been the official motto of the Celtics' 2023 playoff run after the team came up short in the 2022 NBA Finals. Grousbeck co-signs that motto and points to the Celtics' two young All-Stars -- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown -- as setting the same mentality within the locker room.

"It starts with the two or three stars that we have. It probably does," the Celtics majority owner said Tuesday on NBC Sports Boston's "Celtics Pregame Live" before Game 2 of Celtics vs. Hawks at TD Garden. "Eddie (House) can probably comment better being in the locker room more than I am. I pop in, but I can see when JT and JB are bought in, and then it continues with Al Horford and Marcus (Smart) and everybody -- I mean, they're bought in."

In fact, Grousbeck senses a locker room vibe similar to the 2007-08 squad, which won an NBA title behind the leadership of the "Big Three" in Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen.

"What happened in '07-'08, it seemed to me, KG said, 'We're not going to have any nonsense. We're going to win this thing.' And everybody fell in line," Grousbeck said. "That's what I felt like. I think that's pretty true.

"Out here, it's those two guys saying, 'We're going for this. Unfinished business. Let's finish it off.'"

Tatum and Brown have mentioned repeatedly that their sole focus is on winning a championship, while Horford and Robert Williams both have admitted they're using last year's Finals loss as fuel in this postseason.

Grousbeck is hoping Boston's talent and the sizable chip on its shoulder guides the team to Banner 18.

