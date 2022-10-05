red sox

Xander Bogaerts Gets Rousing Ovation in Potentially Last Game With Red Sox

By Justin Leger

WATCH: Bogaerts gets rousing ovation in potentially last game with Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If this is it for the Xander Bogaerts in a Boston Red Sox uniform, his final home series at Fenway Park was one he won't forget.

The homegrown shortstop, set to opt out of his contract and become a free agent this winter, got a proper sendoff in Wednesday's season finale. Red Sox manager Alex Cora pulled Bogaerts off the field during the top of the seventh inning, allowing him to receive a well-deserved ovation from the Fenway Faithful.

Watch the moment below:

Bogaerts also gave Red Sox fans a lasting memory with a grand slam in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old will arguably be the top shortstop in free agency as he comes off a season in which he competed for the American League batting title (.307 batting average). He also tallied 15 homers and 73 RBI in 149 games.

Since entering the league in 2013, Bogaerts has helped the Red Sox to two World Series titles and earned four All-Star Game selections. He holds the franchise record with 1,264 games played as Boston's shortstop.

