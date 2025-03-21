Who is Amir Khan? Meet the McNeese State student manager going viral during March Madness

The McNeese State men's basketball team plays on. And so too will the boom box.

The 12th-seeded Cowboys became this year's first Cinderella story of March Madness after upsetting No. 5 Clemson 69-67 on Thursday for the school's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory. That means, in the Round of 32, student manager Amir Khan will lead the team onto the court with a boom box strapped over his shoulder.

The 22-year-old from Louisiana became a social media sensation earlier this season when video was posted of the team walking through the tunnel alongside him -- hip-hop music blaring from the boom box speakers -- as he sang along to Lud Foe’s “In & Out.”

“It’s been absolutely surreal,” Khan told The Associated Press. “I’ve been a big March Madness for my whole life. And just to be here and have the attention on me, it’s more than I’d ever imagined.”

Khan, nicknamed "Aura," went on to become the first known basketball manager to receive an NIL deal -- getting sponsorships from Buffalo Wild Wings, TickPick and Insomnia Cookies.

His sudden hype-man fame continued during the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, as the McNeese cheerleaders and one of its players — Sincere Parker -- wore socks with the image of Khan's face on them.

“It’s crazy. Because I never would have imagined this would have ever happened,” Khan told The Associated Press after the game. “I appreciate them for wearing it. I appreciate all the love and support. And seeing them wearing it means a lot to me.”

Khan was shown on television during the broadcast of the game -- and even posed for picture in the stands with fans of opposing teams.

Khan applied for the manager job, a volunteer position, because of his affinity for coach Will Wade, whom he’d cheered for while Wade was coaching LSU.

Wade said Khan, who even in his voluntary role occasionally gets to the facility as early as 5:30 a.m., is an indispensable servant leader.

“I joked with him. He’s our clock guy, which is the hardest thing to do in practice,” Wade said. “You have to know the scoring in each of the drills. I said, ‘Man, all this fame is getting to your head. You have to buckle in.’”

Who is Amir Khan?

Khan is one of the student managers for the McNeese State men's basketball team.

How old is Amir Khan?

Khan is 22 years old. He is a senior who majors in sports management.

Where is Amir Khan from?

Khan is from Louisiana.

Where is McNeese State?

McNeese State University is in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The undergraduate student population was 5,720 in fall 2024.

How did McNeese make NCAA Tournament?

McNeese went 27-6 this season and reached the NCAA Men's Tournament by winning the Southland Conference Tournament.

How many times has McNeese made the NCAA Tournament?

McNeese is making its fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. As the No. 12 seed in last season's tournament, they lost to No. 5 Gonzaga 86-65 in the first round.

Has McNeese ever won an NCAA Tournament game?

Not until Thursday's win over Clemson. McNeese had previously gone 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

Who does McNeese play next?

McNeese advances to play No. 4 Purdue in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, March 22.

Did any NBA players go to McNeese?

The most notable McNeese alumni to play in the NBA is former Detroit Pistons guard and Basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars. He played for McNeese from 1981 to 1985 and was drafted with the No. 18 overall pick in the 1985 NBA Draft. He went on to win two championships -- earning Finals MVP in 1989 -- and make six All-Star teams and five All-Defensive teams.

The other players from McNeese to play in the NBA, according to Basketball Reference, are Tierre Brown (2002-2005), Trey Gilder (2010), Edmund Lawrence (1981), Anthony Pullard (1993) and John Rudd (1979).

