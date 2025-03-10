Who will qualify for men's March Madness through the Big East?

In the 2024 tournament, UConn capitalized on its regular-season dominance to beat Marquette 73-57 in the conference title game, eventually going on to beat Purdue 75-60 for the national championship.

It won't be as straightforward for the Huskies to repeat, with St. John's currently leading the way in the standings, followed by Creighton. Marquette is also ranked at No. 20 prior to the tournament commencing, with Xavier and Villanova hoping to play underdog and aim for the upset.

So, when is the Big East tournament and who are the key players involved? Here's everything to know for the 2025 edition:

When is the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament?

The 2025 tournament will run from Wednesday, March 12, to Saturday, March 15.

Where is the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament?

Madison Square Garden, home of the NBA's New York Knicks and NHL's New York Rangers, is the venue for the tournament.

How many teams are in the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament?

Eleven teams will compete for the conference title:

St. John's

Creighton

UConn

Marquette

Xavier

Villanova

Georgetown

Providence

Butler

DePaul

Seton Hall

What is the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament schedule?

Here's a day-by-day look at how the games will transpire up until the title game:

Wednesday, March 12 - First round:

4 p.m. ET: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler

6:30 p.m. ET: No. 7 Georgetown vs. No. 10 DePaul

9 p.m. ET: No. 6 Villanova vs. No. 11 Seton Hall

Thursday, March 13 - Quarterfinals:

12 p.m. ET: No. 8 Providence/No. 9 Butler vs. No. 1 St. John's

2:30 p.m. ET: No. 5 Marquette vs. No. 4 Xavier

7 p.m. ET: No. 7 Georgetown/No. 10 DePaul vs. No. 2 Creighton

9:30 p.m. ET: No. 6 Villanova/No. 11 Seton Hall vs. No. 3 UConn

Friday, March 14 - Semifinals

6:30 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 1 winner vs. Quarterfinal 2 winner

9 p.m. ET: Quarterfinal 3 winner vs. Quarterfinal 4 winner

Saturday, March 15 - Final:

6:30 p.m. ET: Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner

How to watch the 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament on TV, online

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of where the action will be available to watch:

Wednesday, March 12: Peacock

Thursday, March 13: Peacock (Games 1 and 2) and FS1 (Games 3 and 4)

Friday, March 14: FOX

Saturday, March 15: FOX

Players to watch in 2025 Big East Men's Basketball Tournament

Which players have the best chances to lead their team to glory? Let's take a look at five:

RJ Luis Jr., St. John's: Junior wing Luis Jr. is the anchor point of the Red Storm, averaging 17.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game on a 44/30/74 shooting split. If he'd like to increase his NBA stock stock in a league where sizeable wings are always in demand, showing out in this tournament could go a long way.

Kam Jones, Marquette: Jones, a 6-foot-5 senior, takes on the majority of scoring and playmaking duties for the Golden Eagles. He's averaging 18.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game on a 49/31/66 shooting split. If the Eagles are to turn golden in this tournament, Jones will need to have a say.

Solo Ball, UConn: Ball, a sophomore guard, has taken a leap with increased minutes. The 6-foot-3 guard is putting up 14.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.8 steals per game on a solid 44/43/83 shooting split with the Huskies having four players averaging double-digit points. Ball's shooting could dictate some games.

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton: Guards and wings have been the focal point, but Kalkbrenner is a 7-foot-1 senior leading the way for the Blue Jays. The fifth-year big man has improved his numbers each season, this year logging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.7 blocks per game on a 66/36/69 shooting split. He's taking 1.6 3-pointers a game, so there may be room to develop into a stretch big.

Eric Dixon, Villanova: The Wildcats field a promising 6-foot-8 senior forward who can score at all levels. Dixon, a fifth year, is averaging a college-career-best 23.6 points to go with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on an intriguing 47/83/43 shooting split. He takes 7.1 triples a game, and his pure scoring abilities could help a possible upset bid for Nova.