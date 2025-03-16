How to watch the First Four of March Madness: Matchups, schedule, TV info

It's time to dance.

The first of 68 teams to compete in the 2025 men's NCAA Tournament will soon step onto the floor. March Madness officially begins Tuesday with a pair of First Four matchups as eight teams battle for the final four spots in the bracket's round of 64.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Here's how to watch the start of the Big Dance.

What is the First Four in March Madness?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The First Four matchups are comprised of the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams. The matchups were added to the men's NCAA Tournament format in 2011.

When is the First Four?

The men's First Four will be played on Tuesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 19.

What March Madness games are today?

Here is the men's First Four schedule:

Tuesday, March 18

No. 16 Saint Francis vs. No. 16 Alabama St., 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego St. 9:10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, March 19

No. 16 Mount St. Mary's vs. No. 16 American, 6:40 p.m. ET

No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas, 9:10 p.m. ET

Where is the First Four played?

The men's First Four matchups will be played at the University of Dayton's UD Arena.

What channel is the First Four on?

The First Four matchups will be broadcasted on truTV. Games can be streamed on the NCAA March Madness Live app.

Who plays the First Four winners?

The First Four winners advance to the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of San Diego St. and North Carolina will play No. 6 Ole Miss in the South Region.

The winner of Alabama St. and Saint Francis advances to play No. 1 Auburn in the South Region.

The winner of Texas and Xavier advances to play No. 6 Illinois in the Midwest Region.

The winner of American and Mount St. Mary's advances to play No. 1 Duke in the East Region.

Here are five things to know about Cooper Flagg.

Who played in last year's First Four?

Here are the scores from the First Four of March Madness in 2024:

Colorado State 67, Virginia 42

Colorado 60, Boise State 53

Wagner 71, Howard 68

Grambling State 88, Montana State 81 (OT)

What's the farthest a First Four team has gone?

Since the First Four was added to the men's NCAA Tournament in 2011, two teams have advanced from the First Four to the Final Four: the VCU in 2011 and UCLA in 2021. Fairleigh Dickinson in 2023 became the only First Four team to upset a No. 1 seed, defeating Purdue.

When is the first round of March Madness?

The first round of the NCAA Tournament begins Thursday, March 20. The tournament concludes on April 7 with the national championship game.