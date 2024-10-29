When does men's college basketball start? Here are the dates to know

A new college basketball season is getting ready to tip-off.

UConn is chasing a three-peat after winning another national title in April, but the Huskies aren't the top dogs in the college basketball rankings. Instead, Kansas is No. 1 entering 2024-25 with Alabama at No. 2 and the two-time defending champions at No. 3.

The 2024-25 season will also see Cooper Flagg take center stage. The potential No. 1 NBA draft pick is heading to Cameron Indoor Stadium to play for No. 7 Duke.

When does the college basketball season start? Here are the key dates to know for 2024-25.

When does the men's college basketball season start?

The NCAA men's basketball season begins on Monday, Nov. 4.

Men's college basketball opening night schedule

There are 197 games involving Division I teams on Monday, Nov. 4. Here are the ones featuring ranked teams:

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. No. 14 Purdue, 6 p.m. ET

Maine vs. No. 7 Duke, 7 p.m. ET

Gardner-Webb vs. No. 12 Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

No. 13 Texas A&M vs. UCF, 7 p.m. ET

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. No. 20 Cincinnati, 7 p.m. ET

Wright State vs. No. 23 Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET

Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas, 8 p.m. ET

Jackson State vs. No. 4 Houston, 8 p.m. ET

Mississippi Valley State vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 8 p.m. ET

Stony Brook vs. No. 18 Marquette, 8:30 p.m. ET

South Florida vs. No. 21 Florida, 8:30 p.m. ET

Long Island University vs. No. 24 Ole Miss, 8:30 p.m. ET

UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 Alabama, 9 p.m. ET

Elon vs. No. 9 North Carolina, 9 p.m. ET

Canisius vs. No. 10 Arizona, 10 p.m. ET

No. 19 Texas vs. Ohio State, 10 p.m. ET

Rider vs. No. 22 UCLA, 10:30 p.m. ET

No. 8 Baylor vs. No. 6 Gonzaga, 11:30 p.m. ET

When does the men's college basketball season end?

The men's college basketball regular season will end on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Conference tournaments will be held throughout the following week leading into Selection Sunday on Sunday, March 16, 2025.

When is men's March Madness in 2025?

The NCAA Tournament will tip-off on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, and end with the national championship game on April 7, 2025.

Where is the 2025 Final Four?

The 2025 Final Four will be held at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

It will mark the city's fifth time hosting the men's Final Four and first time since 2018.