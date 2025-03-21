It’s almost time to play for Sweet 16 berths.

What began as a 68-team men’s NCAA Tournament will be down to 32 squads by the end of Friday as the first round of 2025 March Madness comes to a close.

The opening day of Round 1 action saw three double-digit seeds advance in No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Drake and No. 12 McNeese, the latter of whom secured its first-ever NCAA Tournament win. No. 12 Colorado State then pulled off the first major upset of Friday's slate by taking down No. 5 Memphis.

While a pair of No. 5 seeds have fallen in Memphis and Clemson, top-four seeds remain unbeaten.

So, which other teams are headed to the next round of March Madness? And when will the games be played? Here's what we know:

What teams are left in men's March Madness?

These teams have advanced to Round 2 so far:

No. 1 Auburn

No. 1 Duke

No. 1 Houston

No. 2 Alabama

No. 2 St. John's

No. 2 Tennessee

No. 3 Iowa State

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 3 Wisconsin

No. 4 Purdue

No. 4 Texas A&M

No. 5 Michigan

No. 6 BYU

No. 7 Saint Mary's

No. 7 UCLA

No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 9 Baylor

No. 9 Creighton

No. 10 Arkansas

No. 11 Drake

No. 12 Colorado State

No. 12 McNeese

What's the updated men's March Madness bracket?

Here's a look at the second-round bracket, with several matchups already locked in:

South Region

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 9 Creighton

No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 4 Texas A&M

Winner of No. 6 Ole Miss-No. 11 UNC vs. No. 3 Iowa State

Winner of No. 7 Marquette-No. 10 New Mexico vs. winner of No. 2 Michigan State-No. 15 Bryant

West Region

Winner of No. 1 Florida-No. 16 Norfolk State vs. winner of No. 8 UConn-No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 12 Colorado State vs. winner of No. 4 Maryland-No. 13 Grand Canyon

No. 11 Drake vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 2 St. John's

East Region

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 Baylor

Winner of No. 5 Oregon-No. 12 Liberty vs. winner of No. 4 Arizona-No. 13 Akron

No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin

No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama

Midwest Region

No. 1 Houston vs. No. 8 Gonzaga

No. 12 McNeese vs. No. 4 Purdue

Winner of No. 6 Illinois-No. 11 Xavier vs. winner of No. 3 Kentucky-No. 14 Troy

No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 Tennessee

What's the men's March Madness schedule for the second round?

The second round will be played over Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. Here are the schedule details we know so far, including where to watch and stream the games:

Saturday

Sunday

No. 9 Baylor vs. No. 1 Duke: TBD, TBD

TBD, TBD No. 7 Saint Mary's vs. No. 2 Alabama: TBD, TBD

When is the men's Sweet 16?

The NCAA Tournament will then continue with the Sweet 16 from Thursday, March 27 to Friday, March 28.

What are the men's Sweet 16 locations?

There are the four host sites for the Sweet 16:

East Regional: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey West Regional: Chase Center in San Francisco

Chase Center in San Francisco South Regional: State Farm Arena in Atlanta

State Farm Arena in Atlanta Midwest Regional: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

