UNC refutes report that Bill Belichick's girlfriend was banned from football facility

The University of North Carolina has disputed a report saying Jordon Hudson was banned from the school's football facility.

The school issued a statement hours after podcast host Pablo Torre of "Pablo Torre Finds Out" reported that the university had cut off Bill Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend from its football facility.

"While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities," Carolina Athletics said in a statement. "Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.

Earlier Friday, Torre reported that "higher-ups" at the university had decided to keep Hudson away from the facility.

“Two sources at the University of North Carolina tell me that there has been a decision that was made last week by the higher-ups inside the athletic department that had hired Bill Belichick to be the highest paid public employee — not just coach in the state of North Carolina at $10 million a year — and that decision was that Jordon Hudson, she is no longer allowed in the football building,” Torre said. “She is not allowed on the football field.”

“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” Torre said someone inside the Tar Heels program told him.

In addition to reported concern from North Carolina, Torre reported that Belichick's family has its own reservations about Hudson.

“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned by what has transpired,” Toree said. “(There is a) deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.”

Despite the statement from UNC, Torre stood by his reporting with the following response:

"The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson's involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode," Torre's statement read. "We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program."

Hudson has stepped into the spotlight since Belichick, 73, took over as the Tar Heels' new football coach in December and become Belichick's de facto publicist.

She recently made headlines after cutting off a question for Belichick during a book tour interview with CBS. CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil asked Belichick how he and Hudson met, and Hudson interrupted from an off-camera seat, saying "We're not talking about this." Belichick later accused CBS of creating a "false narrative" that Hudson was attempting to control the interview.

There has been speculation about Hudson's role with the North Carolina football program beyond the CBS interview.

The Athletic's Matt Baker reported in April that while Hudson does not have a formal title, she wrote to the school's social media team to get ahead of nepotism allegations when Belichick's son, Steve, was hired as the Tar Heels' defensive coordinator.

