When and where will the CFP national championship game be played?

In past iterations of the College Football Playoff, just one win was required to reach the national championship game.

But that's no longer the case.

The debut of the 12-team CFP this season will now require at least two and as many as three victories to reach the title game. The top four seeds -- No. 1 Oregon, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Boise State and No. 4 Arizona State -- have the shortest path to the championship game thanks to a first-round bye. The rest of the field, meanwhile, has to make it through three rounds in order to reach the final.

So, with the first playoff game set for Friday, when and where will the CFP conclude? Here's what to know about this year's national championship game:

When is the CFP national championship game?

This year's national champion will be crowned on Monday, Jan. 20.

Where is the CFP national championship game being played?

The national championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is also the site of the Peach Bowl, which is part of the CFP quarterfinals.

What time does the CFP national championship game start?

The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the CFP national championship game on?

The national title game will air on ESPN.

How to stream the CFP national championship game live

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Where is next year's CFP national championship game being played?

The national championship will head south to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, next season.

