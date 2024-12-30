The next round of the College Football Playoff is almost here.

The quarterfinals of the 12-team CFP kick off Tuesday with a Fiesta Bowl showdown between the No. 3 Boise State Broncos and No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions.

The quarterfinal will be Boise State's first-ever CFP game. The Broncos have gone 12-1 en route to winning the Mountain West championship and earning the No. 3 seed. Their lone loss was a 37-34 road defeat at the hands of the unbeaten No. 1 Oregon Ducks back in September.

Head coach Spencer Danielson's team is led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who's racked up a whopping 2,497 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground this season. The star running back is averaging over 200 yards from scrimmage per game, and he sits 131 yards behind Barry Sanders' single-season FBS rushing record of 2,628 yards set in 1988.

Penn State, meanwhile, is coming off a CFP debut where it made quite the first impression. The Nittany Lions returned two interceptions for touchdowns as they rolled to a 38-10 first-round win over the No. 11 SMU Mustangs. Penn State enters the quarterfinals at 12-2, with its losses coming to No. 8 Ohio State and to Oregon in the Big Ten title game.

The Nittany Lions also boast one of the nation's leading rushing attacks, averaging 201.2 yards per game. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen have combined to rush for 1,820 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. And on the other side of the ball, Penn State ranks seventh in points allowed at 15.9 per game.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Boise State and Penn State, and it will come in a bowl game where each program has experienced nothing but success. The Nittany Lions are 7-0 in the Fiesta Bowl all time, most recently winning in 2017, while the Broncos have been victorious in each of their three Fiesta Bowl appearances, last winning in 2014.

So, which team will be able to maintain its perfect Fiesta Bowl record and advance to the CFP semifinals? Here's how to watch Penn State-Boise State:

When is the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl?

The Nittany Lions and Broncos will square off New Year's Eve -- Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Where is the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl?

State Farm Stadium, home of the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Arizona, is the site of the Fiesta Bowl.

What time does the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl start?

Penn State-Boise State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT/4:30 p.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl on?

The quarterfinal will air on ESPN.

How to stream the Penn State vs. Boise State Fiesta Bowl live online

It will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

Who does winner of Penn State vs. Boise State play next?

The winner of Penn State-Boise State will advance to the Orange Bowl and face the winner of No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 7 Notre Dame.

