Nets Allowing Kyrie Irving to Seek Sign-and-Trade: Report

Report: Nets allowing Kyrie Irving to seek sign-and-trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kyrie Irving's brief tenure with the Boston Celtics ended in disappointment and a lack of team success.

It looks like his time with the Brooklyn Nets will conclude in a very similar fashion.

Based on the latest report from Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, it would be pretty surprising if Irving is wearing a Nets jersey on opening night in October.

"While Nets GM Sean Marks and superstar forward Kevin Durant have yet to speak this offseason, Irving’s camp has requested and received permission from the Nets to speak with other teams about sign-and-trade packages, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation," Winfield wrote in a story published Monday.

In just a few months, the Nets could go from having Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden to just employing Durant. And if Irving does in fact leave Brooklyn, we might see Durant bolt, too. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that some teams are hoping that Irving finds a new team because it could increase the chances of Durant being available via trade.

Where could Irving land if he does find a sign-and-trade partner?

Wojnarowski reported last week the names of several teams on Irving's list of preferred destinations, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Nets went all-in on Irving and Durant, and it could blow up in their face very soon. Brooklyn has won just a single playoff series with those two superstars and got swept by the eventual Eastern Conference champion Celtics in the first round of the 2022 playoffs.

Irving's future is among the most fascinating storylines to follow this offseason. If Irving leaves, the outcome will have a profound impact on the balance of power, especially if he ends up on a team like the Lakers, Heat, Clippers or Mavericks.