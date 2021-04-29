What Will the Patriots Do in the 2021 NFL Draft?

The New England Patriots go into the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall pick, but the team's name has come up in enough trade rumors that a move shouldn't be ruled out Thursday night.
Quarterback is an obvious position of focus for the Patriots, who finished 7-9 in their first season without Tom Brady.
New England may look to draft a rookie quarterback, but there has been extensive talk of bringing back a familiar face. Jimmy Garoppolo, once the heir apparent to Brady after being drafted to the Patriots in 2014, could be on his way out of San Francisco.
