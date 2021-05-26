New Era 'Local Market' Hats Removed From Website After Criticism originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

New Era learned the power of the Internet Tuesday night, removing the "Local Market" collection from its MLB merchandise less than 24 hours after the hat campaign's debut on May 25.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

After a barrage of mockery from MLB Twitter, the official cap supplier of Major League Baseball rolled back the hat series that was designed to celebrate each team's home city using related icons and symbols.

There is a lot going on with some of these local market hats but I think my favorite detail is the range in area code representation—7 different ones for the Twins, 8 for the Cubs, 9 for the Braves, and *zero* for the Pirates??? pic.twitter.com/G0kKXp5TE3 — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) May 25, 2021

MLB fans made their feelings about the bizarre new line pretty clear on Twitter:

The designer of those awful MLB New Era "Local Market" hats: pic.twitter.com/6hbOzh8HMU — Steven Bellah (he/him/his) (@steven_bellah) May 25, 2021

the new era mlb local market caps are the cringiest baseball designs since the caps that made mike trout and rhys hoskins look like cartoon blobs pic.twitter.com/VKtY2bnf84 — joon 이준엽 (@joonlee) May 25, 2021

Who at New Era approved taking “gRaPhIc DeSiGn Is My PaSsIoN” approach to their local market ball caps? pic.twitter.com/wdjqzl7ud5 — Chuck Sudo (@bportseasoning) May 25, 2021

This is literally one of those "graphic design is my passion" memes pic.twitter.com/vM1djGEJfw — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) May 25, 2021

Welcome to Oakland The Bay, home of the tacos pic.twitter.com/WTo4JhJ6H4 — Shayna Rubin (@ShaynaRubin) May 25, 2021

Kill this with fire. Just no. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/TbWwOlpimp — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) May 25, 2021

Had to google 628. Congrats to the Oakland A's for getting the South Bay back. pic.twitter.com/1YLcXofMGu — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) May 25, 2021

The Kansas City Royals went as far as to change their profile's bio to include the club's perceived interests.

New bio, who dis? pic.twitter.com/60jhNHRDnZ — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 25, 2021

Maybe New Era will work on a more wearable redesign, or maybe MLB Twitter made sure the hats won't ever be available for fans to make such horrible fashion statements.

Talk about a swing and a miss.